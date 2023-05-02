Gurugram: Man's naked body found with injury marks, murder suspected
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2023 06:54 PM 2023-05-02T18:54:04+5:30 2023-05-02T19:10:16+5:30
Gurugram, May 2 In a suspected case of murder, the naked body of a man with injury marks was found at a village in Gurugram district on Tuesday, the police said.
A team from Sector-5 police station has inspected the spot and is trying to find out the identity of the victim.
Preliminary probe suggests that the man was staying in a rented accommodation.
According to the police, sanitation workers informed the police on Tuesday morning that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.
