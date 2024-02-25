Gurugram Marathon 2024: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Flag Off the Marathon (Watch Video)

The Gurugram Marathon 2024 kicked off today, February 25, with a vibrant ceremony marking the start of a major sporting event in the city. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan flagged off the event in Gurugram.

Over 40,000 participants registered for the marathon, eager to conquer distances ranging from 5km to a full 42.2km. The event witnessed enthusiastic runners of all ages and abilities taking to the streets, creating a wave of energy and determination across the city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan flag off the 'Gurugram Marathon 2024' pic.twitter.com/kJhiqVjUdy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Khattar highlighted the importance of such events in promoting fitness and community spirit. He expressed his vision for Gurugram to become a leading hub for sports and marathons, drawing inspiration from established events in other metropolitan cities.