Gurugram: Men in 'luxury car' caught stealing flowerpots put out for G20, FIR filed

Gurugram, Feb 28 A video went viral on Tuesday in which two men allegedly stole flowerpots set up for the G20 meeting near Shankar Chowk on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram.

The Gurugram Police are now registering an FIR related to the matter.

"We have received a complaint from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) following which we are filing an FIR in the matter. The car bearing number 'HR20AV0006' was registered in Hisar and the owner is a lady identified as Beena. We will soon send her a letter to join the investigation," Umesh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-3 police station told .

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the GMDA said they will deploy security guards and alerted the police so that such incidents could be avoided in the future.

The incident forced the district administration to act against the involved persons.

In the viral video which surfaced on Twitter, the two men can be seen standing alongside their KIA car, which has a VIP number plate, in Gurugram's Shankar Chowk, picking flowerpots one after the other and storing them in the trunk.

The video had received over 5 lakh views and over 3600 'likes' on Twitter.

DC Gurugram responded to the viral post on Twiiter and asked the city police to look into the matter.

According to the District administration, representatives from 39 nations are to attend the G-20 event where they will discuss the anti-corruption initiatives implemented in their nations, the degree to which they were successful in reducing corruption, and what else needs to be done.

