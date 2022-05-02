Gurugram: Narrow University escape for students in bus-tractor trolley collision

Gurugram, May 2 It was a narrow escape for students of GD Goenka University when their bus hit a tractor-trolley on the Sohna-Alwar National Highway-248A on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, while the driver of the bus was critically injured, the students escaped unhurt.

The mishap took place when the bus was on its way from the university and rammed into the tractor-trolley from the rear.

However, the police are yet to ascertain whether the tractor-trolley was moving or parked on the road.

On being informed, the Sohna City police reached the spot and rescued the injured driver and children. The injured driver was immediately sent to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the cops have started an investigation into the matter.

