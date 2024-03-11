Gurugram: PM Modi To Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway, Launch Development Projects Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 112 national highway projects across India, collectively worth Rs 1 lakh crore, from an event in Gurugram today. As per an official statement, one of the highlights of the event will be the inauguration of the Haryana section of the significant Dwarka Expressway. This infrastructure development is expected to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway spans 19 kilometers and features eight lanes. Constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 4,100 crore, it encompasses two segments: the 10.2-kilometer-long stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7-kilometer-long segment from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the prime minister include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; and Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several other national highway projects during the event, including the Kiratpur-to-Nerchowk section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh, consisting of two packages valued at approximately Rs 3,400 crore. In Karnataka, he will inaugurate the Dobaspet-Heskote section, comprising two packages worth Rs 2,750 crore. Furthermore, the event will witness the inauguration of 42 other projects amounting to Rs 20,500 crore in various states nationwide.