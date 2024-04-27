Gurugram police arrest 128 criminals during special drive

Gurugram, April 27 To prevent crimes and maintain the law and order across the state, the Haryana government on Saturday launched its special campaign 'Aakraman', the police said.

As part of this campaign, 201 special teams, including 924 police personnel of the Gurugram police, nabbed 128 criminals, including a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 and 31 wanted criminals, during a six-hour operation after raiding several places in the city.

During the operation, a total of 79 cases were registered against such criminals under various sections of the IPC at different police stations.

"The arrested criminals were involved in murder, snatching, theft, Gambling Act, possession of illegal weapon, possessing/selling illicit liquor, possessing/selling illegal contraband and cyber crime," said Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"It was a district-wide campaign following an order given by the Director General of Haryana Police. To curb crime and nab criminals in Gurugram the police nabbed wanted criminals and even searched two missing girls. Such campaign will be conducted in future as well," he added.

