Gurugram Police arrest 139 criminals during special campaign

Gurugram, March 31 To curb crimes and to maintain law and order across the city, Gurugram Police launched special campaign 'Aakraman' on Sunday, police said.

During the operation, 187 special teams including 852 police personnel of the Gurugram Police under the campaign nabbed 139 criminals including 22 wanted criminals during the 6-hour operation after raiding several places in the city on Sunday.

During the operation, a total of 85 cases were registered against criminals under various sections of the IPC at different police stations. Police also issued 964 challans for wrong-lane driving.

The arrested criminals were involved in possessing/selling illicit liquor, Gambling Act NDPS Act and Dacoity.

During this drive, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 and two missing girls were also recovered.

The police also recovered Rs 2.58 lakh, illegal wines, 3 country-made pistols and other articles from the possession of the criminals.

"Haryana Police will conduct such operations time for effective policing. With this campaign it also helps police to curb crimes and nab criminals," Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police said.

