Gurugram: Police raid 2 cafes for illegally serving hookah, narcotic substance

Gurugram, Feb 2 A joint team of the Chief Minister's flying squad and the drugs control department raided two cafes in Sector-53 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and nabbed three persons for allegedly serving hookah and narcotic substance to the customers, the police said on Friday.

The suspects were arrested from Xero Degree Cafe and Imli Cafe located in the Central Plaza Mall in Sector-53.

The accused have been identified as Kamal, manager of Xero Degree cafe, Prabhakar, manager of Imli cafe, and another person named Sajid.

The raid was conducted after the police received information that illegal narcotic substances were served in some cafes.

The suspects have been booked under the relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and The Punjab Excise Act (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020).

"The accused were illegally serving hookah and narcotic substance to the customers despite a ban on them. A case has also been registered against the owners of these cafes," said Harish Kumar, member of CM's flying squad.

