Gurugram: Police search house after tip-off of arms & ammunition
By IANS | Published: March 1, 2022 01:33 PM2022-03-01T13:33:05+5:302022-03-01T13:45:21+5:30
Gurugram, March 1 The police have launched a search operation after receiving information regarding the possible presence of arms and ammunition hidden in a closed house in Sector-31 of Gurugram.
The operation was launched on Tuesday morning in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.
Reports revealed that the police on a tip-off launched a search operation in the house along with the bomb squad and a dog squad. The suspected area was cordoned off during the search.
The operation was underway and a huge police force was deployed at the spot to keep people away from the spot.
Further details were awaited.
