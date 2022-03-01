Gurugram: Police search house after tip-off of arms & ammunition

Gurugram, March 1 The police have launched a search operation after receiving information regarding the possible presence of arms and ammunition hidden in a closed house in Sector-31 of Gurugram.

The operation was launched on Tuesday morning in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

Reports revealed that the police on a tip-off launched a search operation in the house along with the bomb squad and a dog squad. The suspected area was cordoned off during the search.

The operation was underway and a huge police force was deployed at the spot to keep people away from the spot.

Further details were awaited.

