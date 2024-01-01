Gurugram, Protest Breaks Out on Railway Tracks After Khatu Shyam Devotees Denied Entry

On Monday, Police reported that frustrated by an overcrowded train and unable to board, passengers bound for the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan sat on the railway tracks in Gurugram, halting the Chetak Express for about 30 minutes. The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday night when the Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur City train arrived at platform 1 of Gurugram Railway Station. Passengers already on board refused to let newcomers enter, adding to the already congested situation.

Angered by the lack of access, the waiting passengers started a ruckus and eventually stopped the train. They agreed to clear the tracks only after speaking with railway station officials and police, who arrived on the scene. "The passengers created a disturbance and even stopped the train, but it resumed its journey at 8:40 p.m. after they were pacified," said Inspector Sheotaj Singh, SHO of the Government Railway Police Station in Gurugram.