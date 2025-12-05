Guv calls for high-level research at Rajasthan Ayurveda University

Jaipur, Dec 5 Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday chaired a review meeting of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurveda University, stating that the institution should evolve into a hub for nation-building, with transparent examinations, high-level research, and the intellectual and cultural development of students as essential pillars of excellence.

Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde chaired a review meeting of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurveda University, Jodhpur, on Friday and held a detailed discussion on academic progress, examination reforms, implementation of the New Education Policy, research culture, and sports and cultural activities.

Bagde said that the university should evolve into an intellectual centre dedicated to nation-building and emphasised the need for a fully transparent, secure examination system.

He directed the university to promote research on nationally relevant subjects and to organise monthly knowledge-sharing programs by inviting distinguished scholars for academic enrichment.

Highlighting the importance of holistic education, the Governor stressed the inclusion of sports, arts, leadership skills, and practical learning as integral components of student development. He instructed the authorities to upgrade playgrounds, equipment, and creative learning facilities while also developing advanced sports infrastructure.

The Governor further encouraged faculty and students to participate in global academic and research platforms for wider exposure.

During his visit, Bagde reviewed the progress and conservation arrangements of the 363 Khejri saplings planted earlier on campus.

He said a plantation is not merely an activity but a long-term responsibility requiring consistent care, and urged the administration to ensure that every sapling grows into a fully developed tree.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Govind Sahai Shukla briefed the Governor on the admission status for 2025-26, examination results, NEP-2020 implementation, ongoing research projects, and MoUs.

He also informed that students are bringing recognition to the university at state, national, and international platforms through achievements in NSS-NCC, sports, and cultural initiatives, while Ayurveda-based awareness and welfare activities continue actively in the adopted village.

