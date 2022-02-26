Gwalior: Woman pronounced dead by doctors found alive in mortuary

The shocking incident took place at Jayarogya Clinic, the largest hospital in Chambal area of Gwalior. A woman who was admitted here in critical condition was pronounced dead by doctors. The woman's body was later sent for postmortem. However, before the postmortem was carried out, the husband grabbed the woman's hand and checked her pulse, which showed that she was alive. Then there was a commotion in the hospital. The woman was once again admitted to the hospital. There she was treated again. After the negligence came to light, the hospital's superintendent Dr RKS Dhakad took strict action and set up an inquiry committee. He also promised to take action against the accused doctor.

Jamwati from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in the accident. She was rushed by her relatives to a private hospital in Jhansi. From there she was sent to Jayarogya Hospital for treatment. There the doctors pronounced her dead. An ECG must be taken before any patient is pronounced dead. However, the doctors on duty declared her dead and sent her for postmortem. The husband, who was waiting for the gate of the postmortem house to open, was shocked when he grabbed his wife's hand for the last time. His wife's pulse was racing. She was rushed to a hospital. The woman was also shifted to ICU.