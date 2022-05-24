Gyanvapi Case:Varanasi court to hear on May 26 Muslim side’s plea

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Gyanvapi Mosque case was heard in Varanasi District Court today. Today, after hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court has fixed the next date for the hearing. The next hearing in the case is set for May 26. After the hearing, Hindu Party lawyer Vishnu Jain said, "The petition under the 711 CPC will be heard on May 26 on the petition of the Muslim Party's side order." The court has asked both the parties to file objections to the commission's report within a week.

After the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded, lawyers representing Hindu petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain in the wazoo khana. On May 16, the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of part of the mosque.