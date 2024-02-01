Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Priests Conduct Puja Following Court's Decision (Watch)

The Gyanvapi Mosque case has witnessed a significant turn of events, leading to the hiring of a research team to investigate whether there is evidence of a temple existing before the mosque. The archaeological department conducted thorough research and confirmed the presence of a temple before the mosque was built. In response to public demand, the reports were made available to the public.On wednesday, Varanasi court ruled that priests could perform prayers before the idols in the cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid. Following this decision, the priest conducted a religious ceremony on the premises at midnight, with preparations for the puja starting soon after the court's order. The ceremony was carried out under heavy security.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain confirmed the development, stating that the priest performed the Shayan Aarti, and an Akhand Jyoti was started in front of the idols. Various daily rituals, including Morning Mangla Aarti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, and Shayan arti, were planned. A path towards the 'Tekhana,' where the grand Nandi is seated in front of the Vishwanath Temple, was opened around 12:00 am on Thursday. Idols found during the Gyanvapi premises survey were placed, and a prayer was conducted, followed by the offering of prasad.





Starting from Thursday, authorities at the Gyanvapi complex would undertake all rituals of worship, including Shayan Aarti and Mangal Aarti, along with the recitation of prayers. Offerings from the worship were handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath Trust by the administration. The Uttar Pradesh Police remained on high alert, conducting patrolling to prevent any untoward incidents. They were also instructed to monitor social media for any rumors being circulated. Commenting on the ruling, chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Trust, Nagendra Pandey, stated that the court's order allows the opening and subsequent worship at the 'tehkhana,' which had been closed for years. He emphasized that the court's orders would be followed, and the trust has the right to worship their deity.

In its ruling, the court specified that prayers would be conducted at regular intervals by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner, who claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.