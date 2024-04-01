Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Order Allowing Hindus to Pray at ‘Vyas Tehkhana’

Supreme Court has refused to stop Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The bench, however, said that Muslims can enter mosque unhindered from the northern side to offer namaz while priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust would take southern entry to perform puja in the cellar. Supreme Court in its order said, bearing in mind the fact that the ‘namaz’ is offered in Gyanvapi mosque by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated January 17 and January 31 (allowing puja inside Tehkhana) and the offering of ‘puja’ by Hindu priest is confined to the area of ‘Tehkhana’, it is appropriate to maintain status-quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms.

Supreme Court refuses to stay the Allahabad High Court order which had upheld the Varanasi district court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers of deities inside the ‘Vyas Tehkhana’, southern celler of Gyanvapi mosque.



The Supreme Court was slated to hear a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against the decision of the Allahabad High Court upholding a Varanasi court's order allowing Hindu parties to perform puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the special leave petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, on April 1.The Allahabad High Court on February 26 rejected the plea filed by the Muslim side against the district court order permitting the conduct of Hindu prayers in the southern cellar or basement of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Among other claims, the Hindu side has said that Hindu prayers were earlier offered by the family of Somnath Vyas in the mosque's cellar until 1993 when the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government allegedly stopped it. The Muslim side has opposed this claim and maintained that Muslims have always had possession over the mosque's building. The main dispute over the Gyanvapi compound involves a claim by the Hindu side that a section of an ancient temple on the said land was destroyed during the rule of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side has maintained that the mosque predated Aurangzeb's reign and that it had endured various alterations over time. Following the Varanasi district court's order on January 31 which allowed priests to perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi, religious ceremonies were performed on the mosque's premises at midnight on February 1.Later, the southern cellar was opened to devotees.