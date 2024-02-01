Gyanvapi: Priest Perform Rituals at 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' in Varanasi Mosque After Court Order (Watch Video)

Visuals from inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex are circulating on social media, purportedly showing 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana.' In a video that has gone viral on social media, a priest wearing saffron attire is seen performing rituals inside the mosque complex.

On Wednesday, Varanasi's District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, and Commissioner of Police, Ashok Mutha Jain, held a meeting around midnight in the nearby Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises. They devised a plan for devotees to offer services without any impediment after the Varanasi District Court granted permission for Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed 'Vyas ji Ka Tehkhana' area in the basement of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque.

Visuals of the Morning Prayer:

A priest offers prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, after District court order.



Visuals confirmed by Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case.#Varanasi#GyanvapiMosque#Tehkhanapic.twitter.com/xh2uCAfpWa — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 1, 2024

The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti. — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) February 1, 2024

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) earlier presented conclusive findings that a large Hindu temple once stood at the location of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.