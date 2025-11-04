Had a ‘wonderful interaction’ with Syro-Malabar Church leaders: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had a “wonderful interaction” with Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, Archbishop Dr Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, and other senior Church leaders, who met him in New Delhi to discuss issues concerning the Church and the Christian community in India.

“I am always at your service,” the Prime Minister told the delegation during the meeting, which was described as cordial and constructive.

The delegation, led by Major Archbishop Thattil, included Archbishop Bharanikulangara of the Faridabad Archdiocese and other bishops representing the Syro-Malabar Church — the most influential among the three Churches in Kerala that owe allegiance to the Pope.

Discussions centred on the welfare of Christian minorities and their role in India’s social and developmental framework.

Kerala BJP leaders, including State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and party leader Shone George, were also present.

Chandrasekhar later told reporters that the meeting was largely a courtesy call, during which the bishops raised broader concerns relating to micro-minority rights and community development.

“The Prime Minister listened attentively and assured the delegation that the government is open to dialogue on all issues,” he said.

He added that the BJP’s approach was one of inclusivity and governance beyond religious lines.

“We do not see things through a religious prism. Our party serves all people, and the rule of law will always prevail. The BJP is, and will remain, a party of service,” the State President noted.

The bishops also submitted a request to the Prime Minister to invite the Pope to India.

Sources said the delegation appreciated PM Modi’s assurance and expressed hope for continued cooperation in areas such as education, social welfare, and community engagement.

The meeting comes amid the Church’s growing engagement with national political leadership, reflecting an evolving dialogue between faith-based institutions and the government on issues of minority welfare, social harmony, and participatory development.

