Hailstorm, heavy rain lash parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 13 Hailstorm and heavy rainfall lashed parts of Telangana on Thursday, MeT officials said.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and Nagarkurnool districts. Hailstorm also occurred at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Mahabubabad districts.

Parts of Greater Hyderabad also received rain on Thursday morning. Areas like Alwal, Rajendranagar, Chilkalguda, Maredpalli, Abids, Sultan Bazar, Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Koti, Liberty, Khairatabad witnessed downpour leading to inundation of roads at a few places.

Parts of the state have been receiving unseasonal rains over the last two-three days. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the unseasonal rainfall to a trough running from north interior Karnataka to north Odisha.

The trough from South interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh, now runs from North Interior Karnataka to north Interior Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district recorded the highest rainfall at 10 cm during the last 24 hours. Noothankal in Suryapet recorded 8 cm, Kollapur in Nagarkurnool 7 cm and Garla in Mahabubabad district recorded 7 cm rainfall.

Heavy rain and hailstorm in parts of the state during the last two days have damaged crops and houses. Strong winds also uprooted electricity poles at a few places.

The MeT office has issued a yellow warning for the next three days, including Thursday. It said hailstorm and heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nagarkurnool districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts on Friday and at isolated places in few districts on Saturday.

For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the MeT office has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor