Hair Transplant Gone Wrong: Kanpur Engineer Dies After Botched Surgery By Fake Doctor

Hair loss and baldness have become common concerns in recent years, prompting many to seek expensive treatments like specialized shampoos, oils, and even hair transplants. However, a tragic incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has exposed the dangers of undergoing medical procedures at unverified clinics. A young engineer lost his life after a hair transplant surgery went horribly wrong. Vinit Dubey, an assistant engineer at the Panki Power Plant in Kanpur, underwent a hair transplant on March 13 at Empire Clinic. The procedure was performed by a woman identified as Anushka Tiwari, who falsely presented herself as a doctor. Shockingly, she performed the surgery without conducting any preliminary medical check-ups or allergy tests.

Shortly after the procedure, Vinit began experiencing severe health complications. His face became swollen, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. He visited the clinic twice due to his worsening state, but his family remained unaware of the seriousness of the situation. On March 14, Anushka contacted Vinit’s wife, Jaya, advising her to admit him to a hospital—after which she turned off her phone and disappeared. Vinit was hospitalized, but his condition did not improve, and tragically, he passed away on March 15. Following his death, Anushka fled and shut down her clinic. Before he died, Vinit’s wife had confronted Anushka, who reportedly admitted that the transplant had not been performed correctly, which led to a serious infection. Based on Jaya’s complaint, police registered a case against the accused. Subsequent investigations revealed that Anushka Tiwari was a native of Haryana and had no formal medical qualifications.

She had been operating the clinic illegally in Kanpur. Alarmingly, it took nearly two months—and pressure from Vinit’s wife—for the authorities to take action. Medical experts warn that hair transplants are complex procedures that should only be performed by certified and experienced professionals. Without proper testing and precautions, patients risk serious side effects like infection, excessive bleeding, swelling, burns, and in rare cases, even death. This incident is a grim reminder that choosing an unqualified practitioner can have fatal consequences.