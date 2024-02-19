Haldwani Violence: Curfew Relaxed in Banbhoolpura for 17 Hours

The curfew in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area has seen additional relaxation, with the Nainital district administration announcing on Sunday that restrictions will now be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am only.

On February 8, violence erupted following the demolition of an illegally constructed madrassa in Banbhoolpura. Local residents engaged in stone pelting and threw petrol bombs at municipal workers and law enforcement officers. The situation escalated to the extent that numerous police personnel sought shelter at a police station, which was subsequently set ablaze by the mob.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police. According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh on Sunday, there will now be a 17-hour relaxation in the curfew from 5 am to 10 pm in Banbhoolpura.

The night curfew spanning from 10 pm to 5 am will persist until further notice. Additionally, authorities revealed on Sunday that they have seized the property belonging to Ajaz Qureshi, an individual implicated in the Banbhoolpura unrest. Qureshi, residing in Nai Basti near Gopal Mandir, has been identified as a key figure in the incident, as per police statements. To date, 58 individuals have been apprehended in relation to the violence. However, Abdul Malik, purportedly the orchestrator of the chaos, along with his son Abdul Moid, remain at large.

Malik, who reportedly spearheaded the construction of the madrassa and vehemently opposed its demolition, is said to have played a significant role in the events leading up to the violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8. His wife, Safia Malik, had petitioned the High Court in an attempt to halt the demolition process but did not receive immediate relief. Allegations suggest that Malik was responsible for inciting the violence in the area.