Haldwani Violence: Prime Accused Abdul Malik Arrested by Uttarakhand Police in Delhi

Abdul Malik, the primary accused in the February 8 Haldwani violence, has been arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued for Malik and his son Abdul Moid, with their town property attached. The incident involved the demolition of a mosque and madrasa allegedly on Nazool land in Banbhoolpura.

The administration's action resulted in a violent outbreak, claiming five lives and injuring over a dozen. The situation led Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to issue shoot-on-sight orders as the mob surrounded a police station, pelting stones and torching cars. The mosque and madrasa were under Malik's administration.