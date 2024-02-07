'Hamara Tax, Hamara Money, Hamara Vaccine': PM Modi Attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video)

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party. He criticized the party's history of undermining democracy, suppressing freedom of the press, and attempting to divide the country.

PM Modi questioned the credibility of the Congress party to lecture on democracy and federalism while accusing them of creating divisive narratives. He emphasized the government's focus on providing basic needs and improving the ease of living, aiming to elevate the quality of life for all citizens.

"A nation is not just a piece of land for us. For all of us, it is an inspirational unit," PM Modi stated in his speech in Parliament. He highlighted the importance of equitable development across the country, emphasizing that if one part lacks progress, the entire nation suffers.

PM Modi expressed concern over the divisive language used by certain political entities, warning of its detrimental effects on the country's future. He criticized the mindset of certain national parties for promoting divisive narratives, calling it unfortunate.

"Our tax, our money! What language is being used? This is dangerous to the future of the country," PM Modi remarked, highlighting the need for responsible rhetoric in political discourse.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of unity, development, and responsible governance for the progress and prosperity of the nation. His remarks reflect a commitment to inclusive and equitable development, fostering national unity, and upholding democratic values.