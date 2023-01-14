Hand grenades found in house of two men arrested over links with terror outfits

New Delhi, Jan 14 Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where two persons who were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, were staying on rent, said an official.

"During investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from the room," said a senior police official.

"Traces of human blood have also been found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

The duo was sent to 14 days of police custody on Friday. On Thursday, the Special Cell team arrested two men suspected of involvement with anti-national elements.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said that they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets.

According to police, Naushad had been associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act.

Police said that Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.

"Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain their other involvements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor