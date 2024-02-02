Hanuman Dhwaja removal: K'taka govt warns of legal action against provocative posts

Bengaluru, Feb 2 A fresh row erupted in Karnataka over the alleged removal of Hanuman Dhwaja (flag) with the Congress-led state government warning of legal action over provocative posts on the matter, while the BJP criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government, saying there was an undeclared emergency in the state.

District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in Mandya district have issued an order in this regard. "The flag post issue that took place in Keragodu village in Mandya district is a sensitive matter. In this regard, whoever it may be legal action will be initiated on those who put up pictures which will disturb peace in society, videos, provocative statements on social media such as X, FaceBook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Youtube and others. Case will be registered against those who send them and who provoke it. The district administration is keeping a strict vigil in this regard on social media," the order issued on Friday read.

Reacting to this, LoP and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka claimed there was an undeclared emergency in the state.

"The Congress government which is facing ire of Hindus following the removal of Hanuman Dhwaja in Keragodu of Mandya is showing the threat of law and gag the people. There is an undeclared emergency situation in the state every day. What are Congress leaders who vehemently proclaim that democracy is under threat doing in Karnataka? Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, if your government has scant respect and honour, take back the order immediately. Confess to the guilt and apologize before Hindus. Instead of this, if common people are harassed... we will launch a strong agitation!" he said.

