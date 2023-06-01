Hanuman temple in UP district imposes 'dress code' for devotees

Shamli (UP), June 1 Hanuman Dham, a revered shrine in Shamli district, has issued guidelines for a dress code for devotees.

A poster put up at the entrance, urges visitors to adhere to the prescribed dress code.

"Individuals wearing short clothes, half pants, bermudas, miniskirts, nightwear and ripped jeans will be denied entry into the temple premises," the notice says.

Salil Dwivedi, chief priest and head of the temple committee, said that "The decision aligns with the longstanding traditions followed in temples since years."

Dwivedi said that the decision had been taken to stop people from treating temples as picnic spots.

He said that this decision was reached after careful consideration.

