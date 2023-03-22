"Happened in London but aftermath uplifting": BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Indian response to vandalism of UK consulate

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmal on Wednesday lauded the Union government's response to the vandalism of the Indian High Commission in the UK and the desecration of the national flag by Khalistan supporters, calling it very uplifting and encouraging.

In a befitting reply to the Khalist supporters, who took down the Tricolour, the Indian mission in the UK put up a giant national flag atop the consulate.

"The worldwide response of Indians all over has been extremely powerful. They have been very expressive over their outrage at the flag, especially the Sikh community. They've been outspoken on this matter and have completely isolated these fringe elements. It happened in London but the aftermath is very very uplifting and encouraging," said Jethmal.

On March 19, Khalist radicals in large numbers protested and vandalised India's flag at the Indian High Commission. India had lodged a strong protest with the seniormost British envoy in India, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

Jethmal further said the Indian government has responded aptly by downgrading security for the UK high commission.

In its complaint with the seniormost UK diplomat, India demanded an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises.

The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission was vandalised, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the "disgraceful acts" outside the Indian High Commission, calling it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.

The desecration of the national flag last Sunday led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain.

Meanwhile, Khalist radicals on Wednesday staged anti-India protests once again outside the Indian High Commission in London. However, the protesters, raising 'Khalistan Zindabaad' slogans were restricted due to barricading.

Metropolitan Police shielded the Indian High Commission from the pro-Khalist radicals.

Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place.

