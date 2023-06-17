"Happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready," says Murmu at AFA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 : President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed happiness over Indian Air Force taking steps to remain prepared and future-ready in view of the overall security scenario.

Earlier today, she reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course at Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

During her speech, Murmu recalled the experience of having a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tejpur Air Force station in Assam in April.

She also praised the Air Force for indicting women officers in all roles and branches of IAF.

"Armed forces have to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness. I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high-technology war. I am also happy to know about the indigenization efforts of the Ministry of Defense for realizing the national agenda of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'", said Murmu.

"I am glad that the Indian Air Force is now inducting women officers in all roles and branches. There is a substantial number of women fighter pilots which is bound to increase. In April 2023, I flew a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tejpur Air Force station in Assam. I flew for nearly 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tejpur valleys with a great view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force station. It was indeed a great experience to fly at a height of about 2 km above sea level at a speed of about 800 km/hour," she added further.

This is the first occasion in the history of AFA when the President is the reviewing officer, according to AFA officials. CGP is held to mark the successful completion of the Pre-Commissioning Training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Airforce.

During the parade, which marks the successful completion of training, ranks on the shoulders of the Flight Cadets are unveiled, representing the award of the President's Commission, an official statement said. The RO also pinned the 'Wings' and 'Brevets' on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into. The ceremony included the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who the Air Force has trained, according to an official statement.

As per the release, the Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and will be awarded the 'Sword of Honour' and the President's Plaque in recognition of his/her performance.

The Flight Cadet standing first in the overall Order of Merit in the Ground Duty branches will also be presented with the President's Plaque.

The Parade was followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, an aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team 'Sarang' and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, added the release.

