'Har Ghar Camera' scheme launched in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 4 The Lucknow Police have launched a scheme called 'Har Ghar Camera' (CCTV in every home) to bolster security in the state capital.

Under it, police officials will visit every area and appeal to the people to install at least one CCTV camera outside every home so that the entire area gets covered.

Cops will also engage corporators and prominent citizens from every ward.

The idea is that CCTV cameras should be installed in all the small passages, alleys, and roads. Prominent business persons, traders, and shopkeepers have also been asked to install CCTV cameras outside their establishments.

Senior police officials said officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have been directed to ensure that the maximum area of their jurisdiction gets covered by CCTV cameras.

ACP, Gomti Nagar, Swati Chaudhary said that CCTVs must be installed by all as they not only serve as a deterrent but help in tracing criminals, along with preparing a database of patterns of crime taking place.

"Cops can be deployed based on the crime taking place at a particular place. Those who install cameras will be rewarded by the senior police officer," said Chaudhary.

She added that the feed from CCTVs, which will be installed at prominent crossings, places of public gathering and important routes, will be linked with the police stations of the area concerned.

