Harassment of Women in Film Industry: Kannada Film Body Asks CM Siddaramaiah To Form Hema Committee Like Panel

After a detailed discussion, a decision was taken to form a committee to study women’s issues and to create a safe environment for women in the Kannada film industry. In the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report, a Kannada film body wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting the formation of a committee to look into problems faced by women in the Kannada movie industry.The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) called for the chief minister to appoint a committee led by a retired judge to investigate the systemic issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry, including sexual harassment. FIRE also demanded recommendations to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for all women in the industry. It is to be noted that the Hema Committee report exposed sexual harassment and several other issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. For the first time in the country, the FIRE organization has formed a grievance committee in the Kannada film industry. It strives to create a safe environment for women in the film industry.

The leaders of FIRE, who are working for rights and equality in the film industry, met Siddaramaiah and appealed that a commission should be formed. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the FIRE team of a Kerala-style judiciary to investigate discrimination and harassment in the film industry. Siddaramaiah responded positively to this and said, accepting the request, this is a serious issue, I will once again have a detailed discussion with your team. Justice Hema's panel exposed sexual violence and other issues faced by women in Kerala's Malayalam film industry. Steps should be taken to resolve these types of issues in the Kannada film industry as well.

Later, actress Shruti Hariharan said that a safe environment should be created for women in the Kannada film industry. Sexual harassment is only one part. More importantly, we need to create a conducive environment to work. Necessary regulations should be made for a good toilet system, safe transport, and security.Kannada actor and activist Chethan Kumar said, “The Hema Committee report can be a guiding light for the film industries across the country. It is high time that the industries unite and understand the problem that has barely received any attention (women's issues in the film industry). There is a need for a strong environment of gender equality and regressive thinking is not going to help. We demand the state government to proactively take up steps to address the issues.”