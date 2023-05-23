Hardeep Puri slams Congress for criticising inauguration of new Parliament building

New Delhi, May 23 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday slammed the Congress for criticising the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

In a series of tweets, Puri said: "From criticising the New Parliament Building & questioning its very necessity despite many of them advocating for it before but not executing it, Congress President & other worthies are now shifting the goalpost by generously misquoting an article a day from the Constitution!

"They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975 the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987 when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library!

"So, instead of now finding articles to justify their hypocrisy why can't they just smile & join India on this momentous achievement & her march to greatness!"

He also attached a screenshot of comments of Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Puri's remarks come amid a war of words between the Congress and BJP over the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said that government has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons, adding that the Office of the President has been reduced to tokenism under it.

"It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While Former President, (Ram Nath) Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony... The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building," he said

Taking a swipe at the governmen, Kharge added: "The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India."

"Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government's commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety. The Modi government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government," he said, attacking the government."

On May 28, Modi will inaugurating the new Parliament building a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

The building's construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs and is a four-storey structure.

It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.



