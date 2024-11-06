Hardoi Road Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh (November 06-2024): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in a tragic accident in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Bilgram area, killing 10 people, including six women and three children. Four others were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is reportedly stable.

The accident took place on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun confirmed. He said the collision happened as both the truck and auto attempted to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The truck has been seized, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the deaths and instructed district officials to provide the best possible medical treatment for the injured.