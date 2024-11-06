Hardoi Accident: 10 Killed, 4 Injured After Collision Between CNG Auto and DCM Truck in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 6, 2024 03:19 PM2024-11-06T15:19:59+5:302024-11-06T15:35:10+5:30
Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh (November 6, 2024): Ten people, including three children, lost their lives in a tragic collision between a CNG auto and a DCM truck in Hardoi on Tuesday. The victims, all passengers in the auto, included one man and six women. Four others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Their identities remain unknown as officials work to contact families.
Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A tragic collision between a CNG auto and a DCM vehicle resulted in 10 fatalities, including three children, one man, and six women. All victims were auto passengers, and identities remain unknown. Officials and police are on-site conducting rescue efforts… pic.twitter.com/qSMfIpLvow— IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2024
The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m., and police and emergency officials were dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue and relief efforts.
Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said, "The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Several people were injured, and the police arrived at the site for rescue operations. Unfortunately, 10 people have died, and four others are injured."