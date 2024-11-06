Hardoi Accident: 10 Killed, 4 Injured After Collision Between CNG Auto and DCM Truck in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh (November 6, 2024): Ten people, including three children, lost their lives in a tragic collision between a CNG auto and a DCM truck in Hardoi on Tuesday. The victims, all passengers in the auto, included one man and six women. Four others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their identities remain unknown as officials work to contact families.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m., and police and emergency officials were dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said, “The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Several people were injured, and the police arrived at the site for rescue operations. Unfortunately, 10 people have died, and four others are injured.”