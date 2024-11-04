Ghaziabad Accident: Iron-Laden Truck Crash Leaves Two Dead, One Hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (October 4, 2024): A speeding truck loaded with iron lost control and overturned near GT Road Loha Mandi Gate No. 1 in the Kavi Nagar police station area on Monday. The incident resulted in the deaths of two people, including a child, and injured one.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A truck loaded with iron lost control near GT Road Loha Mandi Gate No. 1 in the Kavi Nagar police station area, crushing a bike mechanic and a box on the side. Two people, including a child, died after falling into a drain, while one person was injured… pic.twitter.com/IvDQCDSFVa — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2024

The truck crushed a bike mechanic and a box on the roadside. According to IANS, Two individuals, including a child, fell into a nearby drain and died. One person sustained injuries and was rushed to the district government MMG hospital for treatment.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

