Hari Babu Kambhampati Sworn In As 27th Governor of Odisha (Watch Video)

Hari Babu Kambhampati took oath as the 27th Governor of Odisha in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The oath of office was administered by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | Odisha Governor-designate Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as Governor of Odisha.



The event was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and several ministers. Other dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Twin City Police Commissioner, were also present.

Kambhampati succeeded Raghubar Das, who recently resigned from the post.

After the swearing-in, Kambhampati was given a guard of honour. He arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon.

Upon his arrival, Kambhampati, along with his family, visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri and sought blessings for the welfare of the state and its people.

Kambhampati, a former governor of Mizoram, was appointed as the Governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24.