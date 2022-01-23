Haribaabu Naatesan: A creator of artworks worth crores from 'kabaad'

Mumbai, Jan 23 Junking an empty chips packet, a water bottle or a juice can make Haribaabu Naatesan scowl and perhaps even pick it up carefully for, it could be a future piece of 'artwork' in his creative mind.

The Mumbai-based artist specialises in recycling all kinds of 'kabaad'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor