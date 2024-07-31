Haribhau Bagde to take oath as 45th Governor of Rajasthan today

Jaipur, July 31 Rajasthan-designate Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde will take oath on Wednesday at 4 pm in a ceremony which will be organised at Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava will administer the oath to the designated Governor.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, members of the Council of Ministers and MLAs will be present at the oath ceremony.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and other special guests will also attend the ceremony.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the Chief Minister will organise a dinner for the incumbent and former Governors.

Bagde reached Jaipur on Tuesday and was received by Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

He was also given a guard of honour at the airport and Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police UR Sahu and other administrative officials also welcomed the Governor.

The Governor-designate worshipped Lord Shiva at the Raj Bhavan and offered water and Prasad and Bilwa leaves at the Raj Rajeshwar temple in the Raj Bhavan.

He also met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.

