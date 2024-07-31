Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde takes oath as Governor of Rajasthan

Jaipur, 31 July Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde took oath as Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava administered the oath to Governor Bagde.

After taking the oath, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde was presented with a guard of honour at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, union ministers, state ministers, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and other public representatives, judges, senior officers of administration and police, along with many dignitaries were present.

Bagde was Maharashtra BJP president in 2004 and a six-time MLA from the same state.

He has a deep interest in rural development and has also contributed to women's empowerment.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor