Haridwar district admin bans flying of drones ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 : In view of the security during the upcoming 'Kanwar Yatra', the Haridwar district administration has banned the flying of drones by the public in Har ki Paidi and its surrounding areas from July 4 to July 17, officials said.

Even helicopters will not be able to fly in the restricted area. Only the drones of the Police Administration engaged in security will fly for surveillance, they said.

The District Magistrate of Haridwar, Dhiraj Garbyal, said that in view of the safety of the Kanwariyas (devotees) who come to fill water in the Har Ki Paidi area, a ban has been imposed on the flying of drones by the public. He told that the flight of helicopters has also been banned in this area.

The Kanwar Yatra will commence on July 4 and conclude on July 14. On July 17, after the weekend, there will be an important bath of Amavasya in which lakhs of people are expected to participate.

Thus the administration has imposed restrictions in the areas around Har Ki Paidi, Malviya Ghat, and Berhamkund till July 17.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with that water.

However, even before the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas (devotees) have already reached Gangotri and Gomukh to take holy water from the Ganga river for 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva.

Uttarkashi Police is conducting a thorough security check of the Kanwariyas at various places before sending them forward.

According to the Uttarkashi district administration, in the last four days, about one thousand Shiva devotees have returned from Gangotri and Gomukh after collecting Gangajaal. Shiva devotees will offer water to Lord Shiva on July 15, the Shivratri of Sawan month.

During the Kanwar Yatra, a green corridor will be made for the devotees from Haridwar City to Gurukul Narsan, adjacent to the border of Uttar Pradesh, said Haridwar district authorities. Apart from the Kanwar track, one side of the highway will be reserved for Kanwar passengers.

"A two-lane side of the highway from Haridwar to Gurukul Narasan will be reserved for Kanwariyas so that there is no problem in carrying water during the last days of the Kanwar Yatra," Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal told ANI.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that it is recommended that Kanwar Yatris carry their government-issued ID card with them during the Kanwar Yatra 2023.

He further emphasized that the 'Kanwariyas' are requested to make smaller 'Kanwars' (made to fetch water) to avoid accidents.

"Kanwariyas are requested not to make 'Kanwars' higher than 12 feet to avoid accidents and not cause noise pollution. This time, the police will pay special attention to those who ride motorcycles without silencers," the commissioner added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor