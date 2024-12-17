Haridwar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrapyard in Salempur, Workers Rescued Safely

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Salempur area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday night, December 17. According to reports, the blaze erupted in a plastic factory. All workers were rescued safely, and no injuries were reported.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Fire broke out in a scrapyard in #Haridwar's Salempur area late last night. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4vGUH1IJli — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2024

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. At the time of the incident, 10 to 12 employees were present in the factory and were safely evacuated. Six fire brigade vehicles were deployed to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.