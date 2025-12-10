Harimau Shakti 2025: India-Malaysia troops begin counter-insurgency and heliborne training

New Delhi, Dec 10 The India-Malaysia joint military exercise Harimau Shakti 2025, which began last week, has now entered a high-intensity training phase, incorporating advanced tactical manoeuvres and heliborne insertion techniques, an official said on Wednesday.

This phase is designed to further strengthen interoperability and operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

As part of the ongoing module, troops were introduced to Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) concepts, followed by an in-depth lecture-cum-demonstration on patrolling techniques.

Mixed teams executed joint patrolling rehearsals to refine coordination, enhance situational responsiveness, and improve mission planning under simulated operational conditions.

The exercise also featured discussions focused on sharpening decision-making and operational cohesion during dynamic scenarios.

According to officials, “ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations were conducted to strengthen small-team offensive capabilities, while a structured Command Post Exercise (CPX) reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management skills.”

“Slithering drills, showcasing critical heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain, further added to the realism and operational value of the exercise,” they added. With progressive modules including ambush manoeuvres, slithering demonstrations, live firing practices and seamless joint patrolling, Harimau Shakti 2025 continues to elevate tactical proficiency, modern warfare adaptability and combined combat readiness.

The exercise stands as a testament to the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Malaysia.

Aiming to practice tactical actions, the fifth edition of Joint Military exercise “Exercise Harimau Shakti - 2025” commenced last Friday in Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan.

The exercise will continue till December 18.

The Indian contingent is being represented mainly by troops from the Dogra Regiment. The Malaysian side is being represented by troops from the 25th Battalion Royal Malaysian Army.

The exercise aims to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk to life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

