Haryana Air Pollution: No Physical Classes in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Sonipat; AQI at 452

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Haryana stands at 452, so primary schools have been ordered to suspend physical classes until further notice. The AQI in 12 districts of the national capital region and cities was reported as 'severe.'

The deputy commissioners of four Haryana districts - Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Sonipat - declared the closure of schools and directed to have virtual classes due to smog and fog.

Due to pollution and fog, Rohtak's District Magistrate has ordered the closure of primary schools until further notice. Similarly, in Sonipat, orders for closing primary schools have already been issued.

Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, which shares its border with New Delhi, recorded the highest AQI in Haryana 452 and was classified in the ‘severe’ category. After Bahadurgarh, it was the Bhiwani district which recorded the second-worst AQI of 426 during the day.

Visuals From Karnal

Haryana | Karnal city shrouded with a thick layer of haze as air quality continues to deteriorate in the city

Ten districts and cities that reported ‘very poor’ AQI included Hisar, with an AQI of 357, Gurgaon, 356, Sonipat, 350, Dharuhera, 347, Jind, 326, Ballabgarh, 311, Sirsa 301, Panipat, 308, Rohtak 305, and Faridabad, 300.