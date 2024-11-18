Delhi Airport Update: Low Visibility Due to Fog Disrupts Flight Services; IndiGo and SpiceJet Issue Advisory

Low visibility at the flight runways due to heavy smog in the early hours of Monday, November 18, disrupted flight services at Delhi Airport. The airport authority issued an advisory for passengers travelling today. Smog also surrounded the city due to high air pollution, resulting in lower visibility levels in various parts of the National Capital.

Delhi Airport advised flyers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information. The Indira Gandhi International Airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Flights from Delhi Airport are expected to be delayed today as smog from pollution covers the entire city. Several airlines issued advisory for the flyers as there is low visibility surrounding the runway. IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued an advisory stating that there may be delays in flight schedules.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Fog Engulfs National Capital.

IndiGo said that flight services at Delhi Airport may be delayed. It advises passengers to check their flight status before commencing their journey from home.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey https://t.co/rpnOvAOxQl. Safe travels! — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 17, 2024

“Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” it said.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility in Amritsar (ATQ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/qgJ2NF4j1x. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 18, 2024

SpiceJet also issued a travel advisory for passengers advising them to keep checking their flight status as all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected due to the poor visibility at the Delhi Airport.