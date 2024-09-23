Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Satpal and Beena Rathi Join Congress in Presence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, BJP leaders Satpal Rathi and Beena Rathi left the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Former Chief Minister and party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak on Monday, September 23.

According to reports, both have joined Congress along with their supporters. Hooda welcomed both leaders and said that the party will win the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

#WATCH | Rohtak: Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "Satpal Rathi & Beena Rathi have left BJP and joined Congress along with their supporters. We welcome them. This will strengthen Congress...We are getting a lot of support from the people and on… pic.twitter.com/eA2v98uDX5 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

"Satpal Rathi & Beena Rathi have left BJP and joined Congress along with their supporters. We welcome them. This will strengthen Congress...We are getting a lot of support from the people and on that basis, I can say that the Congress government will be formed in Haryana," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the press brief.

Neena Rathi and Satpal Rathi were not included in the BJP's candidate list. Since the list was announced, she has kept a distance from party events.

The BJP, which talks of giving 33 per cent reservation to women, has not given a ticket to anyone from Mahila Morcha. Neena Rathi has been a big face of the BJP in Bahadurgarh. She has been elected as city councillor three times in a row. In the last city councillor election, she was elected unopposed. She also worked to strengthen BJP Mahila Morcha in the state. On the other hand, Satpal Rathi said, "From now on, I will campaign in support of Congress candidate Rajendra Singh June."