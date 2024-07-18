Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP To Contest All 90 Seats, Says Sanjay Singh



In an announcement on Thursday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh revealed that the party plans to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year.

Speaking to reporters at the press briefing, Singh said that the AAP is gearing up for a robust campaign in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. 'The AAP will contest all 90 seats,' confirmed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leader Sandeep Pathak.

Haryana is among the eight states slated to hold legislative assembly elections this year. Presently governed by a coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the state is preparing for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, expected to occur by October 2024. The current Assembly's term concludes on November 3 this year, pending the official announcement of the election schedule.

