Haryana: Bodies of three members of family found in Bhiwani

The bodies of a government teacher, his wife and their daughter were found on the bed in their house in Haryana's Bhiwani.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra, his wife Sushila and their daughter Himani.

The prima facie cause of death seems to be suffocation due to a fire that was lit in the room, said Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh.

"The bodies of a government teacher Jitendra, his wife Sushila and their daughter Himani were found on the bed in their house in suspicious condition. The prima facie cause of death seems to be suffocation due to a fire that was lit in the room. No signs of any wounds or crime," Bhiwani SP told mediapersons.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor