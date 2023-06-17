Haryana CM Khattar interacts with beneficiaries of Self-Help Groups

Karnal (Haryana) [India], June 17 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday held a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of self-help groups in the state.

On the occasion CM Khattar said that Haryana is counted among the most progressive states of the country.

"Today Haryana is counted among the most progressive states of the country. About 6 lakh women in the state have proved through self-help groups that women power is the real strength of the society," CM Khattar said.

"Women associated with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission have been honored by various institutions and organizations for their commendable contribution to the society," he added.

CM Khattar mentioned that in the year 2013 there were 800 self-help groups in the state but now it has increased to 57000.

"There there were 800 self-help groups in the state, within one year of our government this number has increased to 2900 and today more than 57000 self help groups are active in our state," he said.

He also said that about Rs 285 crore was provided as community investment fund and about 880 crore bank credit linkage were provided to 57376 self-help groups in the state.

"Government increased the amount of revolving fund from Rs 10000 to 20000.Women self-help groups are also exempted from stamp duty for taking loans up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

"I also got an opportunity to see the skill and efficiency of Self Help Group at Swapan Aajeevika Mart in Panchkula on July 23 last year. Along with products like handloom and handicrafts, customers also liked Haryanvi food and organic farming products," he added.

He also said that Self-help groups must set up stalls of their products in Saras Mela

"On the occasion of Diwali, Swapan Aajeevika Marts are organized at sub-division level in the entire state. Self-help groups must set up stalls of their products in Saras Mela and Mart, and Self help groups should also move towards selling their products online," he said.

During interaction Chief Minister Khattar also said that if a self help group will get priority if it takes PDS contract through food supply department.

"The government has decided to give one-third of all the ration depots allotted in the state to women in future.If self help group takes PDS contract through food supply department then it will get priority.If the self-help group takes the contract of fish farming of panchayat land or pond, then it will get 10 percent discount," CM Khattar said.

"If the family income of a member of Self Help Group is more than Rs 180000 per annum, then their ration card and Ayushman card will not be cut for 1 year," he added.

