Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: January 8, 2022 05:51 PM2022-01-08T17:51:35+5:302022-01-08T18:00:03+5:30
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.
He also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last 48 hours to get themselves tested.
Taking to Twitter he said, "Today, due to mild fever, I got RT-PCR test done, the report of which has come positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 48 hours are requested to get a COVID test done as a precautionary measure."
Haryana on Friday reported 3,748 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 10,775.
( With inputs from ANI )
