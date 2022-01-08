Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

He also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last 48 hours to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter he said, "Today, due to mild fever, I got RT-PCR test done, the report of which has come positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 48 hours are requested to get a COVID test done as a precautionary measure."

Haryana on Friday reported 3,748 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 10,775.

( With inputs from ANI )

