Haryana: Former CM Bhupinder Hooda supports 'Old Pension Scheme' in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 16 : Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda supported the state government employees who are protesting for the implementation of the old pension scheme on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "I fully support the movement going on at the district headquarters under the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS). OPS is the right of the employees. As soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana, we will fulfil the demand of the old pension scheme of the employees and implement it".

Earlier also Hooda condemned the lathi charge on the protesting Haryana government employees in Panchkula for the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) on February 19.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of one person.

Under the new policy, employees contributed a portion of their salary to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

