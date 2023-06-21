Haryana Govt allots extra 3 acres land to National Institute of Design in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 21 : The Haryana Government will allocate an additional 3 acres of land to the National Institute of Design (NID), Umri, Kurukshetra. After this addition, the NID will have a campus area of 23 acres and will be providing state-of-the-art facilities for the faculty and students for their development.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

This land will be utilized for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute.

The Chief Secretary informed that out of the 3 acres of land, 2 acres will be provided by the Development and Panchayats Department, while the remaining 1 acre will be contributed by the Government Polytechnic, Umri, Kurukshetra.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of providing necessary resources and facilities to educational institutions like NID. This step will contribute to creating an environment conducive to innovation and creativity, enabling students to excel in the field of design.

In addition, the Chief Secretary instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra to ensure proper waste disposal by the contractor under the state government's cluster scheme for waste management at NID. Sanjeev Kaushal further directed the deputy commissioner to take necessary action for the installation of streetlights along the road adjacent to the institute.

He also emphasized exploring the feasibility of constructing an underpass for the convenient movement of students to and fro the institute gate.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned officials to visit the institute, hold a meeting with the director of NID, and address any prevailing issues promptly.

The Chief Secretary of Haryana highlighted the importance of the National Institute of Design (NID) as a prestigious institution for the state.

He emphasized the commitment of the Haryana government to provide all the necessary facilities to support the institute's growth and development.

Recognizing the significance of NID in shaping the design landscape of Haryana, the Chief Secretary urged the concerned officers to closely coordinate with the director of NID.

He emphasized the need for prompt resolution of any challenges or issues faced by the institute.

The National Institute of Design aims to lead the way in innovative design approaches across industries, commerce, and development sectors.

The multi-disciplinary environment of NID Haryana fosters diverse design domains, contributing to an innovative and holistic ecosystem for design education and delivering solutions that align with the evolving needs of people, incorporating digital and cutting-edge technologies.

