Haryana Govt to Penalise Stubble-Burning Farmers With FIRs, Red Entries and Crop Sale Restrictions

Stubble-burning in the fields has been banned in the Nuh district of Haryana. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata has issued orders in this regard. He has taken this decision under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defense Code-2023, which is important for the protection of farmers' health and the environment.

The Deputy Director of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department made this request in view of the apprehension that stubble burning causes air pollution problems during the Kharif crop season 2024. The District Magistrate clarified that crop burning has an effect on human health and can also cause major breathing issues. Apart from this, it can also cause mental problems like stress and anger.

Farmers who burn stubble an FIR should be registered against them and a Red entry should be made in their farm records restricting them from selling their crops in Mandis through the e-Kharid portal during the next two seasons, says the Department of Agriculture, Haryana pic.twitter.com/3wm3Jstatn — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

This order has been passed considering all these circumstances. If any person disobeys these orders, legal action will be taken against him under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code and the Air and Pollution Control Act 1981.

The District Magistrate has also directed that the Deputy Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and all the police station in-charges of the district should ensure compliance of these orders in their respective areas. This step will not only protect the environment but will also provide farmers an opportunity to grow healthy and safe crops. Such measures will help in reducing the problem of pollution and will also solve the problems of farmers.